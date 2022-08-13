Razing Delhi's 3 landfill sites likely to be completed in time

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has stepped up the work to flatten the three landfill sites at Ghazipur, Bhalswa and Okhla and is expected to meet the deadline of completing it, officials said.

Bio-mining of legacy waste at the landfill sites is going on in full swing to reduce the height of the garbage mounds, they said adding the lieutenant governor is monitoring the process.

Delhi has three landfill sites Ghazipur, Bhalaswa and Okhla which have turned into huge garbage mountains.

Civic officials said the deadline to flatten the Ghazipur landfill is December 2024 while efforts are on to raze the Bhalaswa dumping site by July next year. The Okhla landfill is likely to be flattened by December 2023.

"No effort is being spared to reduce the height of garbage mounds. We have deployed trammel machines for bio-mining of garbage and we are also setting up waste-to-energy plants to flatten and shut garbage dumping sites.

"It is our priority to shut the landfills within the given timeframe. With all these efforts we are sure to meet the deadlines," MCD's Director of Press and Information, Amit Kumar said.

He said that the process to reduce the height of landfills is being undertaken at full-swing and if required the number of trommel machines and other infrastructure will be increased to meet the target.

Another MCD official said that 38 trommel machines have been pressed into service to process the legacy waste at the three landfill sites. One machine can process 500 tonnes of garbage in a day.

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena visited the Ghazipur landfill site in May and asked officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to chalk out a detailed plan to raze these sites.

The L-G recently directed civic bodies to engage a contractor for the bio-mining of all three landfill sites for better results.

According to civic officials, the city generates around 11,400 metric tons of garbage daily out of which nearly 6,200 metric ton is dumped at these three landfills. The rest is processed locally with the help of compactors and Waste-To-Energy (WTE) plants.