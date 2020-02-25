Ratan Lal's martyrdom is a huge loss to Delhi Police & nation in whole: CP

New Delh: The final respects were paid to Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal, who died on duty during the riot after his body was brought to Kingsway Camp in North West Delhi on Tuesday.



Ratan Lal was deputed as head constable at ACP office, Gokalpuri. On Monday, when Ratan Lal was in Bhajanpura controlling the violence, he was allegedly shot to death by the protesters.

According to the autopsy report, Ratan Lal died of bullet injuries and excessive bleeding. A native of Sikar in Rajasthan, Ratan Lal is survived by his wife and 3 children. The family is still in shock. His wife Poonam and children — Siddhi (13), Kanak (10) and Ram (8) — are devasted by his death. In Delhi, Ratan was living in the Burari area. The 42-year-old police personnel had joined Delhi Police as a constable in 1998. He was presently posted in the office of ACP Gokulpuri.

"Ratan Lal's martyrdom is a huge loss to Delhi Police and the nation in whole. I, on behalf of the Delhi police, want to say that we in this time of grief stand in solidarity with the bereaved family," Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik said.

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal and Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Wednesday paid their tributes at the wreath-laying ceremony of Delhi Police personnel. The Delhi Police Commissioner said: "Head Constable Rattan Lal has made a sacrifice for the nation. We are proud of his sacrifice. We stand with his family."

The Indian Police Service Association also paid tributes to the slain head constable. "HC #RatanLal performed his duty with utmost dedication & made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. He will be a shining example to keep duty above everything else in service of nation. May his noble soul rest in peace and his family gets courage to bear this irreparable loss," tweeted IPS Association. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Amit Sharma, who was injured during clashes between two groups in Northeast Delhi's Gokulpuri on Monday, has regained consciousness and is now out of danger at a hospital in the city. According to police, more than 50 police personnel were injured during the incident.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday wrote to the wife of Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal, conveying his condolences and said the entire country was with the family of the brave policeman in this hour of grief.