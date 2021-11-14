Rare case of post-dengue mucormycosis reported in Delhi hospital, say doctors

New Delhi: A "rare" case of mucormycosis has been reported in a 49-year-old male patient at a leading private hospital here post his recovery from dengue, doctors said on Saturday. The case reported at the Apollo hospital in south Delhi comes amid a huge spike in the number of dengue cases in the national Capital.

According to a civic report on vector-borne diseases released on Monday, nine deaths and a total of 2,708 dengue cases have been recorded this season till November 6, which is the highest count since 2017 for the same period. Over 1,170 cases were logged in the first week of November.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Apollo hospital said, "A 49-year-old male has been reported to be one the rare cases of post-dengue mucormycosis by a team of doctors at the hospital."

The patient had come to the hospital, complaining about a sudden loss of vision in one eye, 15 days after his recovery from the vector-borne disease.

Mucormycosis post dengue is a new observation and hence, patients with a recent history of dengue should remain actively updated about their health and consult a healthcare expert immediately after noticing any new symptoms, doctors at the Apollo hospital said.