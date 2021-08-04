Rapper's wife alleges domestic violence

New Delhi: Popular music producer and rapper Sarabjit Singh alias Honey Singh's wife, has now approached a Delhi court with a petition alleging domestic violence by the musician. The court has reportedly issued notice in the matter.



According to the petition, Singh's wife since 2011, has alleged multiple instances of physical, mental, verbal and emotional abuse during their 10-year marriage, some beginning soon after their wedding in a local gurudwara.

In one instance, Singh's wife mentions that he had found out about a wedding guest uploading pictures of them on social media, following which he allegedly "mercilessly" beat her, according to the petition perused by Millennium Post.

The 38-year-old woman in her petition said that Singh's career had just started to take off after their wedding and soon after he started becoming successful with his music, his "attitude completely changed and had become rude, brash, aggressive, disrespectful and contemptuous against her".

Singh's wife has mentioned several other instances of abuse in her petition against him. In one instance, his wife alleged that he had beat her up in a Mauritius hotel room after being intoxicated.

Tis Hazari Court's Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tania Singh issued notice to Honey Singh and listed the matter for further hearing on August 28.

Given the abuse, Singh's wife, has now sought Rs 20 crore in compensation for the alleged cruelty, physical, mental, sexual, economic torture she has had to face.