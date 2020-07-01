Rapid tests, Serosurvey & door-to-door screening in eight containment zones

Gurugram: After having identified eight of Gurugram's worst containment zones and ordering a complete shutdown in these zones till July 14, the district administration here implemented the shutdown from 10 am on Tuesday and began aggressive door-to-door surveys in these areas along with contact tracing.



On Tuesday, 977 samples were collected in these eight areas where 68 persons were found positive for COVID-19. As per directions issued by Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Amit Khatri areas identified as large outbreak regions will be barricaded and will have only a single entry and exit point.

The large outbreak areas are identified as ward number 4 Dundehera, ward number 16 Arjun Nagar, Jyoti Park, Madanpuri, Ward number 17 Ratan garden and Shiv Puri, Ward number 20 Shivaji Nagar and Shanti Nagar, Ward number 21 Baldev Nagar, Feroz Gandhi Colony, Ravi Nagar, Ward number 22 Hira Nagar, Gandhi Nagar Shivaji Park, Ward number 23 Hari Nagar Shakti Park and Ward number 35 DLF phase 3 Nathupur.

To ascertain that whether there has been any community transmission in these areas the public agencies in Gurugram have also begun the intense contact tracing. The process of contact tracing would involve door to door screening, serological survey, rapid antigen and RT-PCR tastings on a large scale.

"We will be conducting Rapid antigen tests, RT- PCR tests and a serological survey to identify COVID-19 patients and check community transmission of the virus," Dr Virender Yadav, Chief Medical Officer Gurugram.

It has further been officially notified that essential services will be made available by respective government departments and information regarding what services can be offered and what cannot be made available through the helpline numbers in these areas.

Moreover, the officials of public departments that have been tasked with the responsibility of contact tracing also highlight that a special web application has also been prepared wherein the information of all the patients

will be uploaded so that it can be easily accessed on the real-time basis.

There are 106 containment zones in Gurugram in which 99 are there only in Gurugram city.