Rapid response teams formed to monitor active COVID-19 patients in Gurugram

Gurugram: Taking cognisance of a large number of active COVID-19 patients in Gurugram, the District Administration has decided to form rapid response teams (RRTs) for monitoring the health of those infected by the novel coronavirus. There will be over 143 RRTs that will be formed in Gurugram city.



A massive increase in COVID-19 cases from the last week of August has resulted in Gurugram having its highest number of active patients till date. There are close to 2,900 COVID-19 patients that are presently under treatment. In these, there are over 2,600 patients receiving treatment in their homes.

With more than 80 percent of the patients getting treatment under home isolation, the major responsibility of the RRT's would be to track the health of these patients. As per the plan, details of the oxygen level of the patients, health complications, energy levels and medications will be tracked for six days a week by these teams. With large number of kin and relatives of COVID-19 patients also getting infected, the RRTs will also track the health of the relatives of the patient.

Headed by a deputy civil surgeon, the team will comprise medical experts of the District Health Department, ASHA workers and also members from the District Aayush department.

In July, the Gurugram District Administration had started a communication service wherein it used to interact with home isolated COVID-19 patients through online medium. However, with home isolated COVID-19 patients now nearing 2,600, senior officials of Gurugram District Administration realised the need of forming a dedicated team to look after these patients.

Speaking to Millennium Post, senior district officials have highlighted that amid the surge in cases, the focus is also to reduce fatalities. It is important to note that there have already been more than 160 deaths in the city. Moreover, in the last two weeks, there have been 20 deaths in Gurugram due to COVID-19.

"We want to make sure that the fatalities in the district remain controlled. For this purpose a special team will be formed to make sure that the health of the patients infected with the novel coronavirus is monitored. We are constantly advising the people to take precautionary measures that prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Tests are also being carried out on a large scale to detect new cases and provide them with timely treatment," said Dr Virender Yadav, Chief Medical Officer Gurugram Health Department.