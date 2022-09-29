Rapid response team set up to keep spread of dengue in check

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has claimed that it is taking anti-dengue measures from the beginning of the year. MCD Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti has written letters to various stakeholders like CPWD, PWD, DDA, universities, Delhi Police, DJB, State and Central government offices asking them to adopt various means to check mosquito breeding in their premises.



The MCD said a "rapid response team" has been formed and inter-sectoral meetings are being held with various stakeholders to keep the spread of dengue in check.

In order to create better understanding amongst various stakeholders 26 meetings have been held at zonal level. DBC employees of the public health department of MCD have conducted 2.5 crore times house visits to check mosquito breeding.

They have conducted special campaigns for anti-mosquito drive at vulnerable areas like drains and water bodies, construction sites etc. MCD is also taking legal enforcement for prevention of mosquito breeding and have issued 91,462 legal notices and issued 33,226 prosecution/challans for mosquito breeding. MCD has also collected Rs 30,68,000 from 12,659 house/building owners as administrative charges for destroying mosquito breeding sites. Additionally, special awareness campaigns during the ongoing festival season are being conducted by the civic body.

MCD has also fogged Ramlila grounds and Durga puja pandals. They have conducted fogging at approximately 12,000 premises. MCD has issued phone numbers for registering mosquito breeding related issues on zonal level helpline numbers.