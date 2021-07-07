Rapes, crimes against women up by 40-55%

New Delhi: Even as the latest crime data from the Delhi Police showed that heinous crimes had marginally reduced compared to last year, it also showed that street crimes such as snatchings and crimes against women and rapes had increased by around 39-56 per cent.



As per data available for this year till June 15 and comparing this to the same period in 2020, it was revealed that rapes had seen a 43.6 per cent rise in the city and cases of molestation of women had risen by 39 per cent.

In the same way, the data showed that snatchings in the city had gone up by 56.2 per cent.

According to Delhi Police data, last year till June 15, as many as 1,13,855 cases were reported but in the same period this year, 1,23,295 cases were registered. "About 2,436 heinous cases were registered last year whereas 2,315 cases were registered this year," the data shows. About 942 cases were registered year till June 15 and last year, 701 cases were registered. "226 murders were reported last year, 196 reported this year. 833 rape incidents took place in the city in 2021 whereas in the year 2020, as many as 580 such cases took place," the data added.

The snatching incidents continue to haunt city residents. About 3,829 cases of snatchings were reported this year whereas 2,612 cases were reported last year. 1,173 burglary cases took place in the city till June 15, whereas 839 were reported last year. 15,667 motor vehicle thefts took place in the current year whereas 13,130 cases were registered last year. 1,022 cases of molestation reported by women this year whereas last year about 735 cases were reported.

During a pandemic, about of 449 cases of fatal accidents whereas 1,497 simple accidents took place. The Commissioner of Delhi Police Balaji Srivastava on Saturday held his first Covid and crime review meeting. CP Delhi urged the field functionaries to dominate the streets to keep the city spaces free of notorious elements and street criminals for the safe use by women, children and law-abiding citizens.

Police said prevention of crime particularly street crime, remained one of the top-most priorities. Multi-pronged strategies which were adopted to control crime included: Crime mapping and identification of hot spots, dynamic deployment with a focus on identified areas, identification of active criminals, surveillance on criminals released on bail or parole, closer surveillance of known criminals, preventive action against notorious criminals, under MCOCA and Delhi Police Act, breaking the supply routes of firearms, drugs and other contrabands in Delhi.

"Increased visibility of Police on streets, and action against drinking at public places. Action against organized crime and Citizen-centric policing through community approach programmes," officials said. They added, the facts which contribute to crime, such as gambling, the sale of liquor, drugs, are getting our special attention. The dynamic and scientific strategy to control crime has resulted in a sharp decline in heinous crimes.