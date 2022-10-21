Rape story 'false': SIT formed to initiate action against woman for filing fake case

ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police have claimed that the medical reports rule out the possibility of rape of the woman who was found lying unconscious on the road in the Nandgram area. While three male friends of the woman have been arrested by police, cops said that they will initiate actions against the woman for filing a fake rape case.



On Tuesday early morning, a woman in her late thirties was found lying on road in an unconscious state and she claimed to have been gang-raped by five men after they kidnapped her and held her captive for

two days.

Praveen Kumar, inspector general (Meerut zone) said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe the case which was headed by SP (crime), Dr Deeksha Sharma.

"With the help of our local surveillance team and through medical examination at hospital, rape was not confirmed. Also, we didn't find any evidence against the five men whom she had accused of rape,"

Kumar said.

The officer further said that one of the woman's male friends identified as Aazad, a resident of Delhi, hitched the conspiracy to implicate a fake rape case against the five people with whom she was in a property

dispute.

"Aazad's phone was switched off during the two days when the woman was missing. Even at the time when she mentioned to be kidnapped, the location of his phone was traced nearby. We zeroed down our investigations on him and arrested him," Kumar said.

"During investigations, we found that Aazad had planned fake rape and had also made payment to an agency to highlight the fake rape case on social media. We have proper evidence against him, and along with him we have arrested two more male friends of the woman identified as Gaurav, a resident of Badalpur and Iqbal, from Ghaziabad for their allegedly involvement into the case," the IG said while adding tha proper actions will be taken up against the woman as well.