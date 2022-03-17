Rape accused 'tried to flee', shot in knee

New Delhi: The Delhi police nabbed a rape accused after a brief encounter in the Rohini area of Outer North Delhi on Thursday, during the encounter a bullet hit the knee of the accused and he is currently admitted to the hospital, the police informed.



The accused identified as Md. Akhtar (28) is a resident of the Shahbad Daulatpur area of the district. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Outer North District Brijendra Kumar Yadav said. According to cops, the accused was wanted in a POCSO case of a 4-year-old girl child that took place on March 9.

The girl child went missing while playing near her home. The next morning, she was brought to her home by a neighbour who told her that he found her nearby. The counsellor was called and counselling was done. Two days later on Saturday, the girl started having some medical problem and thus she was taken to a nearby hospital. The medical report suggested tearing of hymen- indicating sexual assault, Yadav mentioned.

Then a special team of Delhi Police started the search operation for the accused. On Thursday, information was received regarding the movement of the accused, who is also carrying stolen mobile phones and illegal arms. The accused was intercepted on old Khera Prahldpur road in Sector-29 Rohini, Delhi. Accused after seeing police staff, fired 2 rounds on the police team. In retaliation police party also fired 4 shots and one bullet hit the left leg of the accused in the knee. The accused has been shifted to hospital, however, he is out of danger, DCP said.