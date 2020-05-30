Random testing brings more +ve cases among healthcare workers

NEW DELHI: Cases among healthcare workers are on the rise with All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), which can be attributed to random tests, according to sources from the hospital.



AIIMS is witnessing more and more healthcare workers falling prey to Coronavirus. While the main complex is not taking in any Covid patients, the Jai Prakash Narayan Trauma Centre has been turned into a designated Covid facility.

About 200 healthcare workers have been tested positive till date. The recent cases include two residents doctor each from Cardiology and Ophthalmology Department, who were tested on Thursday.

Over 50 healthcare personnel, including one MBBS student, three resident doctors, eight nurses and five mess workers, testing positive in the last two days. Others include laboratory staff, technicians, sanitation staff and security guards.

"It's not the virus that we are worried about. It's the apathy of the government and the AIIMS administration that worries us. If this continues, we will be short of HCWs to treat patients. Since March we have been writing and fighting for the safety of hostel premises, poor sanitation, lack of proper quarantine protocol and need for adequate testing," said Dr Srinivas Rajkumar T, General Secretary, RDA, AIIMS-New Delhi.

A resident doctor at Safdarjung Hospital said that new cases among healthcare workers are coming in everyday. "The authorities have started randomised testing at the hospital, so even asymptomatic people are turning up," said the resident doctor.

Meanwhile, a worker at AIIMS, who was designated at Covid ward collapsed and died. His reports are not yet out. This is the second death of a worker at AIIMS.