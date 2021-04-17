Ramp up oxygen beds: CM to officials

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday directed officials to create more COVID facilities and to increase the strength of oxygen beds across the Capital.



In a review meeting held on Friday the CM discussed ways in which the the health infrastructure can be improved, along with increasing the bed capacity and several other infrastructural requirements, an official in the Delhi government said.

Kejriwal directed the officials to ensure real-time availability of beds on the Delhi Corona app and that the information on the number of beds is accurate and updated frequently. He asked officials to ensure that all the hospitals are given notices so that an adequate flow of information on the real-time availability of beds is made available to the public. He told the officials to ensure that the data is updated every day and the information is accurate.

He said that there should be multiple assistance numbers in the hospitals and nodal persons should be appointed at every helpline number so that no urgent call is missed or turned down. The CM said that all the helpline numbers of the hospitals, which are also mentioned on the Delhi Corona app, should remain fully functional. The hospitals must be directed to make people available 24x7 for providing assistance through the helpline numbers.

"Not only one, but there should be multiple assistance numbers in the hospitals and nodal persons should be appointed at every helpline number. No urgent calls should be missed and turned down," he said.

He also said that the health teams must reach out to every patient in home isolation and provide oximeters and the covid positive patients should receive assistance while they are in home isolation.

Kejriwal said, "Delhi's home isolation system is the best in the country, and we must continue to set an example. Our health teams should reach out to every patient who is under home isolation, and provide oximeters. The public should receive all help and assistance while we are suggesting more and more patients to prefer home isolation if they have mild or no symptoms."

The focus of the government should be towards increasing the bed capacity, which will ensure adequate treatment for the people who require urgent assistance, the CM said.

He directed officials to create more COVID facilities and to increase the strength of oxygen beds. He said that the government should provide oxygen beds to every patient who is in need, for which more COVID facilities and hospital beds will be required.

Dy CM Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Additional Chief Secretary, and Health Secretary were also present in the meeting along with other health officials.