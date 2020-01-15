Ramjas students protest against NRC, admin says no permission taken

New Delhi: As protests Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and NRC intensify, Delhi University's Ramjas College held an event outside the college regarding the same. The students had planned the preamble reading of the Constitution, however, they were initially stopped from doing the same.



Students claimed that they were stopped from reading the preamble, while heavy police were deployed in and around the area.

"There's heavy Delhi Police and CRPF deployment around campus and in Ramjas. Students who were organizing a preamble reading have been stopped from doing so and the admin is not answering as to why. Organizers have seen ABVP members inside the campus," said a DU student.

However, no violence took place and the students continued with the protest.

"Police was deployed for a while, but nothing happened. The event went on smoothly," said Sumit, member of Students' Federation of India (SFI).

Meanwhile, the college principal said that the event was held prior to any permission, whereas the students added that peaceful protests don't need such heavy police deployment.

The police tried to reason with the students to not protest. However, the students continued their peaceful protest and dispersed after a short while.

DU has been protesting against the CAA and NRC, where Ladi Sri Ram College has been observing one from the past three days.