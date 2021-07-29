Rakesh Asthana takes charge of Delhi Police

New Delhi: "My focus will be on basic policing," Gujarat-cadre senior IPS officer Rakesh Asthana said on Wednesday, as he assumed charge as the 24th Commissioner of Delhi Police, taking the reins from Special CP Balaji Srivastava, who had been for the last one month, holding additional charge as Commissioner.

After taking over, the CP Delhi addressed the top police brass in Vimarsh Conference Hall at Police Headquarters while other senior functionaries joined him through video conferencing.

Hailing Delhi Police as the premier police force of the country with a formidable reputation, he outlined basic policing – prevention and detection of crime and maintenance of law and order- and attention to special tasks as the priority areas for all to work upon.

The CP Delhi praised the track record of Delhi Police and stressed upon continuing the good works in busting cybercrime, terror, narcotics, arms smuggling.

He also touched upon community policing initiatives like Yuva, senior citizen services. The top cop emphasized teamwork and responsibility to achieve the goal of making Delhi Police one of the best metropolitan police forces in the world.

Riots SIT chief moved: 1993-batch IPS officer of AGMUT cadre, Praveer Ranjan was on Wednesday transferred out of the Delhi Police as the next DGP of Chandigarh. He was Special CP (crime) and headed the SIT investigating the north-east Delhi riots last year.