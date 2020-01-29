Rajinder Nagar: People will scrutinise their candidate

New Delhi: Rajinder Nagar is a constituency where a large number of refugees were rehabilitated following India's partition and is mainly inhabited by the Punjabi community though people from all backgrounds live here.



Data released by Election Commission this year show that there are 99,660 male and 76,606 female voters listed. The total voting strength of this constituency stands at 1,76,266 voters.

With the upcoming elections, people will scrutinise the candidate in their constituency, weighing the pros and cons.

In Rajinder Nagar, BJP has fielded former MLA RP Singh while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has replaced their sitting MLA Vijender Garg Vijay and chosen national spokesperson Raghav Chadha instead. Congress, on the other hand, has fielded a student leader from a local village, Rocky Tuseed.

Historically, the constituency has regularly voted for the BJP. Puran Chand Yogi from the BJP won the seat in 1993, 1998 and 2003.

In 2008, Ramakant Goswami, during the Sheila Dikshit-led government, was elected and became a minister. Following that, in 2013, RP Singh from the BJP snatched the seat back from the Congress. However, during the 2015 polls, he lost to Vijender Garg Vijay of AAP as the party swept the Delhi elections.

A shoe shop owner in Rajinder Nagar, Arun Sur, says there is lack of development in the vicinity.

He said, "The roads have not been repaired and in terms of development the areas has been neglected in the last five years. AAP could have done better work like they did in education and water and power supply."

He adds that he will give AAP another chance because of the work done in other

fields.

Two ladies who run a paan shop in Pandav Nagar, Simla and Kamla, complain about the dug up roads that have been lying unattended for over two months.

Simla said, "All parties are the same, once election is over they disappear but AAP is the only one that I have hope from. I hope they fix the road

soon."

"We saw the new candidate Raghav Chadha visit the locality. The other candidates have not yet come," adds Kamla.

Delhi goes to polls on February 8.