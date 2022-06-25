Rajinder Nagar bypoll: Counting of votes today

New Delhi: Stage is set for the counting of votes polled during the recently concluded Rajinder Nagar assembly bypoll in Delhi with all arrangements, including a three-tier security cover around the strong room, in place, a senior official said on Saturday.

The counting will begin at 8 am on Sunday, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said.

"We have made all the arrangements for the exercise. The strong room is fully secured with a three-tier security cover. The counting centre has been set up at ITI Pusa," he said.

"Postal ballots will be counted first, and only those ballots which have been received from service voters till 8 am tomorrow will be considered for counting. After that, the EVM votes shall be counted," he said.

A separate special box will be there for counting of VVPAT slips, he said.

According to officials, 43.67 per cent of the male electorate and 43.86 per cent of female voters turned up for the June 23 bypoll. The percentage of third gender voters stood at 50 per cent.

The bypoll passed off peacefully with a low turnout of 43.75 per cent.

This is significantly less than the figures recorded in the 2020 polls, when the voter turnout in Rajinder Nagar was 58.27 per cent — 58.09 per cent male voters and 58.5 per cent female voters.

A total of 1,64,698 voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in the by-election, in which 14 candidates are trying their luck, although it was largely being seen as a battle between a confident AAP and a spirited BJP.

AAP's Durgesh Pathak is likely to have a close contest with BJP's Rajesh Bhatia, who had also been a councillor from the area. The Congress' nominee is Prem Lata.

The AAP and BJP have exuded confidence that their candidates will emerge victorious with a huge margin.