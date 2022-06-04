Rajinder Nagar by-election: Pathak files two sets of nomination papers

New Delhi: AAP leader and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak has filed two sets of nomination papers for the Rajinder Nagar by-election on Friday and is all set to file his final nomination on June 6 along with his road show in the constituency.



The leader has already conducted three padyatras in different areas of Rajinder Nagar along with his party workers and has been constantly interacting with the voters asking for their support and coordination. According to AAP, people of Rajinder Nagar are highly enthusiastic about Pathak's nomination and have extended their full support for him.

Pathak said, "I am thrilled to have filed my nomination for the Rajinder Nagar by-election.When I took charge of this by-election and went out to

meet the voters, I realised how much they adored me, and

that filled my heart with immense joy."

He said that this marks his journey from an election in-charge to the Vidhan Sabha. He further added that the support for the party and his candidature is overwhelming. During his interaction with the voters he communicated to the voters the work done by his party in the constituency for the welfare of the people.

The party workers have enthusiastically spread the word of Pathak's candidature and are expecting a huge roadshow on the June 6. A public discussion with party workers and an address to the voters are also on the cards during the roadshow.