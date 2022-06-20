Rajinder Nagar: BJP concludes campaign with roadshow

New Delhi: The BJP topped its campaign in Rajinder Nagar bypoll with a roadshow on Sunday, 48 hours ahead of voting at the Assembly constituency, even as Union minister Smriti Irani was forced to miss it due to COVID.



Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi, party MP Manoj Tiwari, and state president Adesh Gupta helmed the roadshow which went across the area up for polls.

Irani who was a star campaigner of BJP in the bypoll, tweeted "I seek forgiveness of Rajinder Nagar people for not being able to attend the programme as my coronavirus report came positive. I appeal to Rajinder Nagar people to vote for Rajesh Bhatia and ensure victory of BJP."

The well-attended roadshow passed through many localities of the constituency with party workers and leaders holding flags and banners and urging locals to vote for Bhatia.

Lekhi said that eight years ago Rajinder Nagar was not only the cleanest and greenest

area of Delhi with best roads, water power, sports, education infrastructure, Todapur, Dusghara, and Naraina here were model villages.

"During the last eight years due to neglect by two AAP MLAs the constituency today is in poor state. People of Rajinder Nagar have a choice between the local son of Rajinder Nagar from BJP, and the Aam Aadmi Party candidate who has come here after losing election," she said.

The Delhi BJP president said the people of Rajinder Nagar were fed up with filthy sewer system maintenance and erratic water supply by Delhi Jal Board and have made up their mind to defeat the Aam Aadmi Party.

North East Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said migrant workers living in Rajinder Nagar still remember how Kejriwal government "let them down" during COVID lockdown.

Earlier in the day, several doctors in Rajinder Nagar extended their support to the BJP in a meeting attended by the Delhi BJP president.