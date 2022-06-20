Rajinder Nagar: BJP concludes campaign with roadshow
New Delhi: The BJP topped its campaign in Rajinder Nagar bypoll with a roadshow on Sunday, 48 hours ahead of voting at the Assembly constituency, even as Union minister Smriti Irani was forced to miss it due to COVID.
Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi, party MP Manoj Tiwari, and state president Adesh Gupta helmed the roadshow which went across the area up for polls.
Irani who was a star campaigner of BJP in the bypoll, tweeted "I seek forgiveness of Rajinder Nagar people for not being able to attend the programme as my coronavirus report came positive. I appeal to Rajinder Nagar people to vote for Rajesh Bhatia and ensure victory of BJP."
The well-attended roadshow passed through many localities of the constituency with party workers and leaders holding flags and banners and urging locals to vote for Bhatia.
Lekhi said that eight years ago Rajinder Nagar was not only the cleanest and greenest
area of Delhi with best roads, water power, sports, education infrastructure, Todapur, Dusghara, and Naraina here were model villages.
"During the last eight years due to neglect by two AAP MLAs the constituency today is in poor state. People of Rajinder Nagar have a choice between the local son of Rajinder Nagar from BJP, and the Aam Aadmi Party candidate who has come here after losing election," she said.
The Delhi BJP president said the people of Rajinder Nagar were fed up with filthy sewer system maintenance and erratic water supply by Delhi Jal Board and have made up their mind to defeat the Aam Aadmi Party.
North East Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said migrant workers living in Rajinder Nagar still remember how Kejriwal government "let them down" during COVID lockdown.
Earlier in the day, several doctors in Rajinder Nagar extended their support to the BJP in a meeting attended by the Delhi BJP president.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Agnipath: 'No rollback; applicants must pledge they didn't take part...19 Jun 2022 8:15 PM GMT
No illegality in Bengal govt's Duare Ration scheme, rules Cal HC19 Jun 2022 7:50 PM GMT
India's youth not meant to be doorkeepers of BJP offices: TMC19 Jun 2022 7:47 PM GMT
PM rues politics on 'good initiatives'19 Jun 2022 7:45 PM GMT
Oppn to meet on June 2119 Jun 2022 7:43 PM GMT