Rajendra Pal Gautam reviews progress of septic tank scheme

New Delhi: Cabinet minister Rajendra Pal Gautam reviewed the progress of Mukhyamantri Sewer Safai Yojana along with Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairperson Saurabh Bhardwaj in a meeting on Thursday. The government introduced the yojana in January this year to prevent any unfortunate incidents from happening to the workers performing sewerage work in Delhi.



Gautam also discussed the implementation of the Mukhyamantri Septic Tank Safai Yojana, introduced in 2019, to prevent deaths during septic tank cleaning in Delhi and instructed to take actions to curb the same.

Gautam said, "The Kejriwal government has added 200 sewer cleaning machines to the fleet in order to improve sewer cleanliness in slums of Delhi and to do away with the practice of manual scavenging. With this, we have eliminated the cruel task of cleaning personnel entering sewage systems. We have mechanised cleaning sewage and the janitors are now in charge of the machines."

Under the scheme, the government aims to facilitate cleaning of septic tanks in the slums and villages.