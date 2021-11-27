Raj Chakraborty remains as chairman KIFF, Saayoni Ghosh in executive council

Kolkata: With the state government reconstituting the executive council of the "Kolkata Chalachitra Utsav" ahead of the 27th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF), director and Trinamool Congress MLA from Barrackpore Raj Chakraborty will continue as the chairman besides several new faces were brought in to the executive council.



Actor and Trinamool Youth Congress President Saayoni Ghosh along with Trinamool Congress MLA from Dakshin Sonarpur and actor Lovely Maitra, Koushani Mukherjee, Anupam Roy and Anindya Chattopadhyay are the new faces in the executive council that supervises the entire festival.

The minister of state for Forest Birbaha Hansda has also been brought as a member of the executive council.

The Kolkata International Film Festival this time will be held from January 7 to 14, 2022.

The state Youth Services and Sports Minister Aroop Biswas is the Chief Advisor while the minister of state for the Information and Cultural Affairs department is the Co-chief Advisor of the 57-member executive council. Secretary of the Information and Cultural Affairs department Santanu Basu is the Director General.

The other members of the executive councils include Goutam Ghose, Sandip Ray, Ranjit Mallick, Prosenjit Chattopadhyay, Satabdi Roy, Nusrat Jahan, Mimi Chakraborty, Moon Moon Sen and Chiranjit Chakraborty.

Raj Chakraborty welcomed all to make the Kolkata International Film Festival a successful once again. Sayoni Ghosh expressed her happiness as she has been made a member of the committee along with eminent personalities. The "Apex Advisory Committee" comprises Madhabi Mukhopadhyay, Sabitri Chattopadhyay, Goutam Ghose, Sandip Ray, Ranjit Mallick, Prosenjit Chattopadhyay, Kaushik Ganguly, Srijit Mukherjee, Arindam Sil, Raj Chakraborty, Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Secretary of the Information and Cultural Affairs department.