Raisina Bengali School: Efforts on to raise funds

New Delhi: Even as an e-auction of the renowned Raisina Bengali School in Chittaranjan Park here failed to elicit bids last week, after which it has been put off for the time being, members of the school's governing body are now trying their level best to raise the money needed to save their school from members of the public and parents of students.



The Debt Recovery Tribunal had eventually ordered for the school in South Delhi to be auctioned because the management of the school had failed to repay a loan of Rs 2 crore to Union Bank of India, which had now racked up to Rs 8 crore in debt (with interests).

Significantly, the DRT has also heard an objection to the auction of the school property, on which it has reserved orders for the end of the month. Meanwhile, a few students of the school have also approached the Delhi High Court with a plea against the auction of the school.

While the Delhi HC had encouraged the Delhi government to take over the management of the school and keep running it, the hearing in the case is continuing.

Moreover, the Delhi High Court also has a PIL before it, filed by an NGO, against the auctioning of the school property.

Sukumar Biswas, a member of the Governing Body has said that they are now trying their level best to raise money from members of the public and have started several campaigns for the same within their known circles. "However, the pandemic and the most recent wave of Covid has really started affecting our efforts and we are struggling with it," he told Millennium Post.