Rains lash parts of Capital

New Delhi: Parts of Delhi received light rainfall on Sunday and the maximum temperature in the city settled at 35.7 degrees Celsius, a notch below the average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.



The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the average, it said.

The weather office said 0.1 mm of rainfall was recorded in the Capital between 9 am and 5:30 pm.

The relative humidity oscillated between 83 per cent and 63 per cent.

The IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies with light rain and thundershowers in Delhi on Monday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, it said.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature settled at 34.5 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 26.2 degrees Celsius, both two notches below the average.

The monsoon reached Delhi on Thursday yielding the season's first spell of heavy rain which provided respite from the oppressive heat and covered the precipitation deficit but brought vehicular traffic in the Capital to a screeching halt. Most parts reported moderate to heavy rainfall.

Rainfall recorded below 15 mm is considered light, between 15 and 64.5 mm is moderate, between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is heavy, between 115.6 and 204.4 is very heavy. Anything above 204.4 mm is considered extremely heavy rainfall.

The IMD had issued an orange alert, warning of heavy rainfall in some areas in the city on Thursday and moderate rainfall on Friday. The maximum temperature will come down to 34-35 degrees Celsius.

Last year, the IMD had forecast that the monsoon would arrive in Delhi nearly two weeks before its usual date. However, it reached the Capital only on July 13, making it the most delayed in 19 years. Weather experts say a gap of three to five days is considered normal.

According to IMD data, the monsoon covered Delhi 29 times in June and 33 times in July in the last 62 years. The IMD had in 2020 revised the date of monsoon arrival in Delhi from June 29 to June 27.

Weather experts have said the monsoon is expected to yield good rainfall in Delhi in the first 10 days and help cover the rain deficit. Since June 1, Delhi has received 67 per cent less rainfall than normal, putting it in the category of "large deficient" states.