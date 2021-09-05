Rains lash parts of Capital

New Delhi: Rains lashed parts of the national Capital on Saturday afternoon bringing the mercury down.



The city recorded a maximum temperature of 33.2 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The IMD had issued a yellow alert for Delhi for Saturday, predicting light rains or thundershowers.

Rains were witnessed in the northeast, north and central parts of Delhi.

The city on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 26.1 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, the IMD said.

In last 24 hours, the Safdarjung and Ridge observatory recorded 0.7 and 1 mm rain, respectively. The relative humidity was 88 per cent, it said.

The weather department has predicted partly cloudy sky with possibility of development of thunder and lightning on Sunday. The maximum and the minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 34 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The weathermen has issued a green alert for Sunday and a yellow alert for Monday.

The IMD uses four colour codes: Green means all is well; yellow indicates severely bad weather.

It also suggests that the weather could change for the worse, causing disruption in day-to-day activities.