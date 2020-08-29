Rains lash NCR: Man drowns in Gzb; traffic snarls in Delhi

New Delhi: Heavy rains lashed parts of the National Capital Region on Friday, bringing much-needed respite for residents from the humidity. While Delhiites were hit by traffic snarls on key roads with waterlogged streets in their way, an 18-year-old man drowned in a waterlogged underpass in Ghaziabad while trying to rescue a boy who was drowning.



The deceased was identified as Arjun, a ragpicker and authorities found that while he had managed to rescue the boy who was in the water for a swim, he could not save himself.

According to police in Delhi, waterlogging was reported from Kali Badi Marg, Barakhamba Road, Mall Road, Outer Ring Road, Near Pipal Chowk, near Vayusenabad, near Savitri Cinema, Mukundpur to Azadpur, Anand Parbat, under IP flyover, Janpath, Indraprastha. Commuters experienced traffic snarls near the ITO, central Delhi and east Delhi due to waterlogging.

Meanwhile, a high tension wire fell on the roof of a house in South East Delhi. According to police, they received information about the wire from village Meethapur to Lakhpat Colony Part 2, which had fallen on the rooftops of houses of the area (about 1.5 KM area). Local police and BSES staff reached the spot.

"No injury or causality was reported," an official said. According to police, the earth wire, which is used to save the main wire in a thunderstorm, was broken in the rain. "Efforts are being made through the PCR control room and local police to send a message to the concerned authority ( Delhi Transco Corporation)," the official said.

Moreover, with Friday's showers, the water level in Yamuna rose, bordering along the warning mark. The river has been swelling since the Haryana government days ago released water into it.