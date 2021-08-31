Rains in some parts of city

New Delhi: Rains lashed some parts of the national capital on Tuesday, with the minimum temperature settling at 28 degrees Celsius, officials said.



The relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 84 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The minimum temperature on Monday had settled at 25.2 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was recorded at 34.6 degrees Celsius.

The weather office on Monday had forecast that the national capital is likely to receive moderate rain on Tuesday and the skies are expected to remain cloudy.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius.