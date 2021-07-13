Rains bring relief from heat as monsoon hits Delhi

New Delhi: The national capital received rains Tuesday morning bringing relief to people from the ongoing spell of scorching heat as the Southwest Monsoon arrived in the city after much delay.



According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature dropped to 25.2 degrees Celsius after the rains. It was 27 degrees Celsius Monday.

The maximum temperature Tuesday is likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius, few notches below the high of 37.7 degrees Celsius recorded Monday.

However, the relative humidity Tuesday morning was at a high of 100 per cent.

"Monsoon has arrived in Delhi, although after much delay. It was initially expected to hit here late June," an IMD official said.

The city has received 24.8 mm rainfall on Tuesday so far, he said.

In 2002, the monsoon had reached Delhi on July 19. This monsoon is the most-delayed in the city since then.

According to the standard operating procedure, the monsoon onset is declared on the basis of the rainfall reported in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am, an IMD official earlier said.