Rainfall unlikely in Delhi till Tuesday: Met Dept

New Delhi: The MeT department on Friday said the skies over the national capital will remain clear and no rains are likely till Tuesday.



The mercury is expected to settle around 37 degrees Celsius.

So far in September, the city has recorded just 20.9 mm rainfall against the normal of 66.4 mm -- a deficiency of 69 percent.

Overall, it has recorded 576.5 mm precipitation against the normal of 590.2 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts.

Earlier in the day, the IMD said monsoon is likely to stay longer in the national capital and start withdrawing only in the "initial days of October".

The wind system had reached Delhi on June 25, two days earlier than normal.

Earlier this year, the MeT department had revised the date for the withdrawal of monsoon from Delhi from September 21 to September 25.