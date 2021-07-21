Rain wreaks havoc in parts of Capital

New Delhi: At least two incidents of wall collapse were reported in Delhi on Tuesday, while some low-lying areas in the city were inundated with rainwater. Officials of the SDMC said eight complaints of waterlogging were received and 12 tree-fall incidents were reported on Tuesday. They said two incidents of wall collapse due to rains were reported.

According to north and east civic bodies officials, no waterlogging was reported in their jurisdiction. Areas that witnessed waterlogging include Nangloi, A-Block in Uttam Nagar, Sangam Vihar, Dabri, Sitapuri, Dera village near Chattarpur, Badli and Kirari, among others. The South District of Delhi Police on Tuesday managed to save multiple persons who were stuck inside their vehicles as a result of a tree falling due to the intense downpour.

Meanwhile, a senior PWD official said, "Very few waterlogging-related complaints were received today and those were dealt with on priority basis."