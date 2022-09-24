Rain lashes Delhi-NCR for 3rd consecutive day

New Delhi: Traffic snarls were reported from different parts of the national Capital on Saturday as rain continued to lash the city for the third consecutive day.



The Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to plan their journey accordingly.

It tweeted, "As per IMD report light to moderate intensity rain would occur over Delhi and adjoining areas. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly."

"Traffic is heavy on Road No 51 in the carriageway from Majlis Park towards Azadpur due to pothole. Kindly avoid the stretch," it said in another tweet.

Traffic is heavy on Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Mundka towards Nangloi due to waterlogging at Rajdhani Park Metro Station. Kindly avoid the stretch, it tweeted.

Traffic is heavy on Nangloi Najafgarh Road in the carriageway from Najafgarh towards Nangloi due to pothole near Banke Bihari Sweets. Kindly avoid the stretch, it said in another tweet.

According to the traffic helpline, they have received 16 calls related to traffic jams, three related to waterlogging and five related to tree falling.

Traffic is affected on Dhansa and Bahadur Garh Stand, Najafgarh due to waterlogging and Potholes at Phirni Road. Kindly avoid the stretch, the traffic police said.

Some commuters posted on social media that the traffic was heavy in Azadpur area of northwest Delhi. Another user said there was traffic congestion in Najafgarh area.

The Timarpur area in north Delhi has also been affected by the traffic.

One of the users said that the traffic was heavy in Libaspur underpass towards Samaypur Badli.

There were reports of tree falling on Arvindo Marg near Adhchini red light and near Mahipalpur towards Chhattarpur.

Gurugram waterlogged

Waterlogging on multiple stretches caused by intermittent rain for the third consecutive day led Gurugram Traffic Police to issue an advisory on Saturday about diversion and congestion.

Traffic police personnel and teams of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority were pressed into action to manage the traffic and drain the water.

"Commuters on NH8 from Delhi/Gurugram to Manesar, Rewari and Jaipur side are requested to follow alternate routes like Golf course extension, Vatika Chowk and SPR," Gurugram Traffic Police said in its advisory on Twitter.

"Similarly inner city commuters may follow Rajiv Chowk to Vatika Chowk and SPR route. This way will be free from water logging and they will be able to avoid slowdown of Traffic at Narsingpur water overflow/logging on Highway and service lanes. Traffic police will be there to facilitate your easy flow."