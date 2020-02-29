Rain lashes Capital, 14 flights diverted
New Delhi: Rains lashed several parts of the national Capital on Saturday, bringing down temperature.
Several flights were diverted from the Delhi Airport due to inclement weather.
The maximum temperature settled at 27.3 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 16.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average, a senior MeT official said.
A Delhi Airport spokesperson said 14 flights were diverted to Lucknow, Amritsar, Ahmedabad and Jaipur due to bad weather. Till 5.30 pm, 3.5 mmrain fall was recorded. Lodhi Road observatory recorded the maximum rainfall of 3.8 mm, the official said.
According to the MeT department, the rainfall happened due to a western disturbance, a cyclonic storm that originates in the mediterranean region and brings sudden winter rain to northwestern parts of the Indian subcontinent.
The humidity was 100 per cent at 5.30 pm.
The air quality of the national capital was 132 which comes under moderate category.
The MeT department has forecast partially cloudy sky with light rains on Sunday.
