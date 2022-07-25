Rain in parts of city: IMD

New Delhi: Parts of the national capital witnessed rains on Sunday as the maximum temperature settled at 35.7 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The minimum temperature was 27.1 degrees Celsius, it said. Paschim Vihar in the western parts of the city and Laxmi Nagar in the east recorded rains. Shahdara and a few other places witnessed a drizzle, it added. The relative humidity oscillated between 89 per cent to 61 per cent. According to the IMD, the city will witness a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of thundershowers on Monday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 36 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius

respectively.