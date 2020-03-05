Railways to run special trains to clear Holi rush
New Delhi: With just a few days left for Holi, the Indian Railways for the the the convenience of the rail passengers and to clear extra rush during Holi-2020 with run special trains.
Railways will run the 09095/09096 Udhana-Chhapra- Udhana and 02597/02598 Gorakhpur- CST Mumbai- Gorakhpur Special trains as per the following program.
The 09095 Udhana-Chhapra. The special train will depart from Udhana on Saturday, March 7 at 6:45 am to reach Chhapra on March 8 at 2 pm the next day. This will be a single day trip. In the return direction, the 09096 Chhapra- Udhana Special train will depart from Chhapra on Sunday on March 8 at 5 pm to reach Udhana at 11:30 pm the next day.
This will be also be covered on the second trip. Comprising of one AC two-tier, five AC three-tier, twelve Sleeper Class, four general class and two disabled friendly Second class cum Luggage Van coaches, the 09095/09096 Udhana-Chhapra- Udhana Special train will stop at Jalgaon, Bhusawal, Khandwa, Harda, Itarsi, Pipariya, Gadawara, Narsingpur, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirzapur, Varanasi Ghazipur City & Ballia stations en route in both directions.
The 02597 Gorakhpur - CST Mumbai Special Train will depart from Gorakhpur on March 6 and March 13 at 8 am to reach CST Mumbai at 12:20 pm the next day (2 trips).
In the return direction, the 02598 CST Mumbai- Gorakhpur Special Train will depart from CST Mumbai on March 7 and March 14 at 2:10 pm to reach Gorakhpur at 8 pm. the next day (2 trips).Comprising of one AC 2-tier, three AC 3 tier, eight sleeper class, six general class and two disabled friendly second class cum luggage van coaches, the 02597/02598 Gorakhpur-CST Mumbai-Gorakhpur special train will stop at Khalilabad, Basti, Gonda.
