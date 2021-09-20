Railways aspirants duped of Rs 2 crore, one arrested

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing has arrested a 43-year-old man for allegedly being part of a job fraud where he along with his co-accused duped around 40 job seekers of Rs 2 crore on the pretext of getting them jobs in Indian Railways.



R K Singh, ACP(EOW), said that while conducting the fraud, one of the accused presented himself as a senior IAS officer whereas others organised fake job training for the victims by issuing fake appointment letters. The accused has been identified as one Maohammad Raghib Firoz, police said

Police further said that the accused issued fake training letters to the victims and fake medical examinations were conducted. Thereafter, a three months job training was organised at Dehradun to earn the victim's trust.

"When the victims reached DRM officer, Tata Nagar, Jamshedpur — the Reporting Officer, they finally got to know that Railway Board had never released any such vacancies," the ACP said.

Police said that the victims had no idea about the whereabouts of the accused persons except their phone numbers. "They used to meet them in Paharganj Hotels and near Railway Bhawan, Delhi," police said, adding that in this case, most of the victims belonged to very poor families from villages around Agra, Hathras and Patna.

The police had earlier arrested two accused persons, namely Brij Kishore and Sachin Kumar, in connection with the fraud while the present accused was absconding for a long time.

Firoz coordinated all the activities including collection of money from the victims, filling of various forms regarding appointment/training etc., apart from managing all other miscellaneous affairs in commission of economic offence, the ACP said.