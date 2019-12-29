Rai welcomes BJP, Cong leaders to AAP

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state convener Gopal Rai welcomed BJP Youth leader and Congress leader to AAP on Sunday. Rai said the support by the new members will lead AAP towards victory and a huge mandate in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.



Rai said, "Driven by the AAP's mission to constantly work for the welfare of the people of Delhi, we have with us two eminent leaders from BJP and Congress and their teams joining the party today. I want to welcome all of the BJP and Congress leaders to AAP with all my heart. I want to assure you that your support will lead us to victory in Delhi and we will work with the same strength and dedication as in the last five years."

"We have with us vice president of the Babarpur district, Haaji Maaroof, and his team members including advocate Aarif Jamal, advocate Sikandar Hayat, Shamsher Khan, Haaji Azad Khan, Amrit Lal Rathore, Mohammed Islam, Haaji Akram, Zafar Hussain, Haaji Sabir, Haaji Raees Ansaari, and other members of their team, who are joining AAP today," he added.

BJP Yuva Morcha leaders from Vishwas Nagar constituency Shikha Garg has also joined AAP, along with other members of the team including Anu Mittal, Sanjay Kumar Mathur, Pooja Arora, Manish Goel, Padam Goel, Munish Garg, Manoj Gupta, Raj Gupta, Monal Gupta, Sunny Jain, Ayush Jain, Deepak Soni, and Manu Sharma. "Through your support, we will be able to introduce many steps for the welfare of the youth in Delhi, to support them for a better future," said Rai.