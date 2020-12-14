Rai: AAP will intensify stir

New Delhi: AAP leaders on Sunday maintained that they would continue their protests against the alleged Rs 2,500 crore misappropriation scandal in the MCDs and would intensify their agitation.



Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai said, "I want to remind the BJP that the protest of the

farmers will go on and the protest by the Aam Aadmi Party against the scam of the BJP ruled MCD will also intensify. The Home Minister cannot stop our voice. I want to

appeal to the citizens of India to note how the BJP is wrongly using the laws to stop the dissent."

This came after the Delhi Police detained AAP MLAs and leaders during their demonstrations.

Adding to Atishi's statement, Chadha said that he along with other MLAs were detained quoting Section 144 of the CrPC and the Epidemic Diseases Act but at the same time, they allowed BJP mayors to protest outside CM residence and that such wrong utilisation of law should stop.

Atishi said, "When I along with three Aam Aadmi Party LOPs of MCDs reached outside the L-G house, we witnessed that to stop us more than 400 police personnel were present. We told that we are here not to protest but to meet the L-G. But L-G did not meet us."

She also said that the BJP's claim of the Delhi government owing MCDs Rs 13,000 crore "is a baseless one".