Rahul Rajput murder: Police arrest 18-yr-old

new delhi: An 18-year-old man was arrested in the Rahul Rajput murder case, police here said on Tuesday. The case was quickly politicised after it was revealed that the victim might have been allegedly killed by family members of his girlfriend as they objected to the relationship between the inter-faith couple. Police have earlier said there is no communal angle to the case.



The most recent arrest was of one Shubham Bharadwaj. The woman's brother and a relative have been arrested and three juveniles apprehended in connection with the incident, the police said.

The deceased was a second-year student at Delhi University's School of Open Learning. He also provided tuition to school students. On October 7 evening, the victim was called to Nanda Road on some pretext, and when he reached the spot, he was physically assaulted allegedly by a group of four-five people, including the woman's brothers.

AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj, while speaking to reporters on Tuesday, claimed that under pressure from the BJP, the Delhi Police which comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs — is harassing eyewitnesses in the Rahul Rajput murder case.

However, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya has vehemently refuted these

allegations.