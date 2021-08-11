Ragini Tiwari, others stage stir against arrests, are 'removed'

New Delhi: Delh Soon after six people, including former BJP spokesperson and Supreme Court advocate Ashwini Upadhyay were arrested in connection with the alleged inflammatory sloganeering at Jantar Mantar, a group of people from various right-wing outfits protested outside the Connaught Place police station on Tuesday, demanding their release.



Around 40-50 protesters, including self-proclaimed Hindu leader Ragini Tiwari, blocked the road outside Connaught Place police station, leading to traffic snarls in the area. Tiwari, was also infamously spotted on the streets during the north-east Delhi riots last year, inciting violence against Muslims.

However, the protesters were later "removed" from the area, police said, adding that they have been sent back to their destination by bus.

"We did not detain anyone. They were removed from the place," the official said.

Ragini Tiwari, a self-proclaimed Hindutva leader, was also at the spot and she was protesting against Delhi Police

action.

Tiwari is also known for delivering incendiary speeches on Facebook live in the run-up to the north-east Delhi riots. During the protest, protesters were raising slogans against police and claiming that Hindu leaders were being targeted unnecessarily.

Significantly, outside the police station, several protesters, who had come from different districts in Maharashtra said they wanted Upadhyay and the others to be released. Sanjay Sharma and Kishor Aggarwal from Dhulia district said they had arrived for Upadhyay's event on August 7 and had come to the Capital of their own volition to "support the cause".

Both of them said that they often work with several Hindu outfits to attend protests and have been involved in Hindu right-wing protests across the country.

Sharma said, "We cannot do anything if so many people show up and how can we stop people if they are coming out of their love for the country."