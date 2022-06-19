Raghav Chadha writes to Rajnath Singh, demands rollback of Agnipath scheme

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Saturday wrote to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh demanding him to rollback the Agnipath scheme.



In a letter sent by Chadha on Saturday, the MP said that the scheme has caused considerable anguish among potential recruits across the country and rolling it back is the way forward as it has been implemented without running it as a pilot project.

"Such pilot schemes, preferably outside of the armed forces, would have provided an opportunity to [be deliberated on] before deciding. A consultative exercise could have followed thereafter to avoid national embarrassment and despair amongst the youth," he wrote.

He mentioned that the scheme has overlooked issues of inadequate skilling. The Agnipath scheme allows for Agniveers to undergo a crash course in training of six months which is an abnormally short period of training and will have adverse consequences on the quality of service discharged.

"The hopes and dreams of many young aspirants have been stifled by the controversial 'contractualization' of the armed forces. Within the past two days, we have witnessed with great despair insufficient attempts at last-minute tinkering by the Union government such as increasing the age limit," he wrote.

He pointed out that the country needs jawans with peace of mind and job security. The Union government has failed to comprehend that a jawan supports not only himself but his family, he said in the letter. "A jawan who is busy contemplating career moves or wondering how his family will survive after his four-year tenure will find it harder to serve our country," he wrote.

Chadha further said that "the Union government's financial obligations towards the defence pension bill should not be offset by sacrificing the job security of our jawans" and that "lives cannot be put at stake to balance the budget".

While criticising the scheme, the AAP MP said that it removes regimental honour and erodes the quality of the troops as unity and coordination amongst troops is what drives the armed forces towards excellence, and with a shorter duration spent with their peers, the spirit of service will be eroded.