Raghav Chadha takes charge as Vice Chairman of DJB
New Delhi: AAP MLA from Rajendra Nagar Raghav Chadha on Tuesday took charge as new vice chairman of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and listed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's vision of 24-hour piped water supply to all households and clean Yamuna as his top priorities.
Chadha also reviewed the water supply in violence hit north-east Delhi and directed officials to take immediate steps to ensure effective delivery of clean drinking water to the people through additional deployment of water tankers, if required.
"Provision of round the clock clean piped water supply to all households and a clean Yamuna are key priorities of the Kejriwal government.
I will make every possible
effort to make them a reality," Chadha said.
Explaining the plan for a clean Yamuna, he said the target for the DJB is to reduce discharge of sewer waste by 25 per cent each year, with the objective of zero sewer waste discharge into the river.
Chadha also stressed on the importance of groundwater rejuvenation, saying Delhi government is working to restore water bodies to restore ecological balance. In regard to this, pilot projects at Gogha and Rajokri lakes have been commissioned which have become a prototype at national and international level, he claimed.
He further said immediate priority of the DJB is to prepare a summer action plan to handle peak summer water demand.
DJB would work on increasing the water supply in water deficient areas, improving efficiency and faster disposal of complaints, he said.
