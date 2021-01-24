Raghav Chadha seeks court-monitored probe

New Delhi: Delhi Jal Board vice chairman and AAP MLA Raghav Chadha moved a court here on Saturday seeking a court-monitored investigation in the case of alleged vandalism of his office and attack on staff members in December last year.

The application was filed before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ganjender Singh Nagar.

The application, filed through advocate Prashant Manchanda, alleged that the attack was orchestrated by BJP Delhi president Adesh Gupta and party leaders Yogendra Chandoliya, Ravi Tanwar Upadhyaksh and Vikas Tanwar.

It said that the application is being filed due to alleged inaction coupled with dereliction of duties by police, which aggravated the rampage meted out by the offenders who unleashed the "abominable" attack on the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and its staff on December 24 last year.

Around 200 to 250 BJP workers allegedly vandalised the DJB headquarters in broad daylight, the application alleged.

"The incident of violence was aggravated due to the conspicuous inaction on the part of the Delhi Police which nonchalantly stood as mute spectators while the mob created havoc and illegally trespassed the DJB headquarters and woefully ravaged the public property of DJB," it said.

The application also sought the court's directions to the deputy commissioner of police concerned to file an action taken report regarding the steps taken by the Delhi Police in view of the alleged "partisan and biased actions and attitude displayed by policemen in the viral video of the incident".