Raghav Chadha inaugurates sewer line in D-Block

new delhi: Vice Chairman, Delhi Jal Board and Rajinder Nagar MLA, Raghav Chadha on Tuesday inaugurated the work of repairing an old, damaged sewer line as well as adding more manholes in D-Block, Budh Nagar. He assured the residents that this work will be completed in a timely manner.



"Proper treatment of generated sewage can only happen if there's a functioning sewerage line in each house," Chadha said.

"I assure all the residents of D-Block Budh Nagar that their problems with respect to the sewage line will be over within five months. For this, we also need to add more manholes. Additional manholes would mean easier facilitation of the sewer line, so that should any problem arise, we can find it and fix it within a reasonable time. I humbly seek your cooperation so that all this development work can get completed and we're able to service you better each time," Chadha added.