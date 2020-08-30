Raghav Chadha inaugurates ground water supply connections in Budh Nagar

New Delhi: Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman (VC) Raghav Chadha on Sunday inaugurated a borewell at A-Block, Budh Nagar in Rajinder Nagar Constituency. Earlier the area was being supplied with water via tankers, the quantity of which was not sufficient for the residents.



The VC had visited the site and directed officials to supply ground water in a rationalised and cost efficient manner. Along with laying the pipelines and connecting it to all the households of the area.

Chadha said, "I remember those times when I was campaigning in the area and people used to hold my arm and ask me how old I was, to which I used to say 32 yrs and they said, son its been 32 yrs that we haven't got water. Hearing that I made it my goal to ensure them water within 100 days of getting elected. From now onwards people will get clean drinking water in their taps. Women will not have to carry matkas on their heads, and the

water tankers would not be required."