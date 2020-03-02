Raghav Chadha appointed DJB Vice Chairman
NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Monday appointed first-time MLA Raghav Chadha as vice-chairman of the Delhi Jal Board.
Chadha (31), represents the Rajendra Nagar Assembly constituency. Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha and Deoli MLA Prakash Jarwal were appointed as DJB members. Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain is the chairman of the board.
Chadha, a chartered accountant, defeated BJP veteran R P Singh and Congress' Rocky Tuseed in the February 8 assembly polls. In December last year, the Delhi government and the Centre traded allegations over the national capital's water quality after Union Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan released a Bureau of India Standards report that said water samples collected from the city failed on most parameters.
