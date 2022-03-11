Racket that sent Indians to Mexico to enter US illegally busted

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have now uncovered a racket being run to illegally transport Indians to Mexico so that they can try and enter the United States of America illegally. Police said they had arrested two passengers and an apparent "agent" who were deported from Turkey with immigration authorities marking "FAKE VISA" on their paperwork.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) IGI Airport Sanjay Tyagi said two passengers were nabbed when they reached the Delhi Airport after they were deported from Turkey via Kuwait, identified as Narender and Banka Ram both are residents of Haryana.

On scrutiny of their travel documents, it was found that both departed to Mexico via Kuwait and Turkey on February 15 on the strength of a visit visa of Mexico. When they reached Turkey they were denied onward journey for Mexico by concerned airlines and deported back to India.

During interrogation, the two arrested accused disclosed that they wanted to go to the USA via Mexico to work and earn money. They came in contact with an agent Amit Khenchi aka Meetu, a resident of Panipat, Haryana, who assured them to arrange a Mexico Tourist Visa against payment of Rs 25 lakh.

Further, they disclosed that they had already paid Rs 10 lakh in cash to Amit, who was later arrested from Panipat, Tyagi said. During the interrogation he disclosed that he is doing work on a student visa and also operates in sending people abroad illegally, in the month of June-July 2021 he came in contact with another agent Harpreet Singh who assured him to arrange a Mexico Visa from the concerned embassy against payment of Rs 21 lakh each.

He further disclosed that he took Rs 10 lakh and Rs 9.5 lakh from both Narender and Banka Ram and transferred the cheated money to his associates Harpreet Singh, Vikram Singh and others. He also revealed that he use to arrange the Mexico sticker Visas affixed on the passport of Passengers through other agents. Further, the investigation of the case is in progress, Tyagi added.