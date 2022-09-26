Racket offering fake Indian passports busted, nine arrested at Delhi airport

New Delhi: The Delhi Police recently busted a syndicate for allegedly forging passports and other documents to gain Indian citizenship and arrested nine people, including eight Bangladeshi nationals. The city police confirmed that the accused arrived at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport from Seychelles, South Africa, Nepal and other neighbouring countries.



The prime accused, 52-year-old Debashish Chakraborty, a resident of Kolkata who runs a nexus by providing Indian passports and forged visa documents to foreign nationals, the police said. He further confessed to his crime and revealed he and his associates would procure forged passports for foreign nationals in Kolkata and had been cheating the authorities for years.

Meanwhile, police officials claimed, "We found that another accused Roy would take Rs 60,000 to Rs 1 lakh from foreigners to give them Indian passports. Many of the passengers were not aware that Chakraborty was doing illegal work as he posed as a government official."

Moreover, the eight passengers travelling with Chakraborty posed as Indian nationals but a security officer at the airport found their passports were forged, the police added.

During scrutiny of their credentials and travel documents, were found that all the above-mentioned passengers are Bangladeshi nationals and they fraudulently obtained Indian passports by cheating Indian authorities.

"They fraudulently affixed the departure stamp of Kolkata on their passport," mentioned in the FIR. The accused were booked under sections of IPC of cheating and criminal conspiracy, Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act and Foreigners Act.