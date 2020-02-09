Raahgiri theme focusses on children's mental health this time in Gurugram

Gurugram: Having gained a lot of popularity over numerous themes chosen by it, another Raahgiri event was organised on Sunday where relevant topic was raised.



The subject of children's mental health was observed in the Raahgiri event that was held at Neki Ram Chowk near Sector-4. Shuhi Goyal and her colleagues who are experts in child psychology interacted with children about mental health.

Citing that it was important to highlight these issues the experts in the event highlighted that over 30 percent of children in the age group of 3-17 years suffer from a mental health problem. They also highlighted that through better treatment and consultation these forms of mental health problems can be treated. "It is an important topic that must be discussed in the public forum. I believe such events also would help in a great deal in allaying the fear of those parents who feel embarrassed or afraid of reporting about the mental health problems of their children," said Sanchi Gupta, a city resident.

The Raahgiri is a unique concept that is being held every Sunday where there is no movement of four-wheelers for a few hours and the path is reserved only for the pedestrians. Besides various forms of physical activities, there are also a lot of creative events that are organised in Raahgiri.

The concept of Raahgiri first originated in Gurugram in 2013 but its success has resulted in other cities also adopting it as well.

In 2017 it was closed for a few months after it fell short of funds. It was however revived by the public support.

Some of the key features in Raahgiri2.0 is the increased support of the public agencies. In some of the events, various services of the district public agencies like Gurugram bus services are being promoted.

To further promote Raahgiri, the locations of the events are also being shifted on a regular basis so that more citizens can get associated with the events. From its original location near the Galleria market, the event is now being organised at Sector-56, Palam Vihar and now Sector-4.