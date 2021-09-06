Raahgiri returns to Ggm after 10 months

Gurugram: It was a moment of joy for hundreds of residents in Gurugram as they celebrated Raahgiri Day after a gap of over 10 months. The event was organised in Malibu Towne. Rising number of COVID-19 cases had resulted in suspension the event.



"It is indeed a delightful moment for Raahgiri to come back. The best thing about Raahgiri is that it again brings that spirit of togetherness. In times of corona when we were in our homes being isolated, the spirit of togetherness became even more significant. I sincerely hope we can carry this initiative forward," said Ranjan Sahay, one of the participants at the Raahgiri event on Sunday.

Being Gurugram's first sustained car-free citizen initiative that began in 2013, during Raahgiri, for three hours in the morning (6:00 am to 9:00 am) no vehicles are allowed on a specific stretch of land. This area is used for several activities, including yoga, dancing, cycling, etc.

The popularity of this concept had resulted in other metropolitan cities also adopting this form of initiative. Despite its popularity, lack of funds had resulted in organisers calling off this event.

Involvement of public agencies like MCG resulted in Raahgiri event being organised again in 2019.

This time rather than organising it near Galleria which was its permanent location from 2013 to 2018, the event began to be organised in several other parts also.

Previously, the organisers used to keep certain themes where citizens could come and participate and provide their solutions on the topic discussed. Some of these themes include depression among kids, rising pollution and protection of Aravallis.