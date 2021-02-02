R-Day violence: Police release list of arrested

New Delhi: From 18-year-olds to an 80-year-old farmer, the Delhi Police have so far arrested at least 120 people in connection with the violence that unfolded on the streets of the Capital this Republic Day, mostly from Haryana and Punjab.



Of these, as many as 52 are between 18 to 30 years of age, who have most of their cases registered at Nangloi Police Station, amounting to around 21 such instances, the data up till February 1, further showed.

Meanwhile, around seven 19-year-old and two 18-year-old men were arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the cases, according to the data released on Monday evening.

While the police have shared the details of cases where arrests have been made, they have registered over 40 cases in connection with the violence, most of these are registered at the Alipur police station which has jurisdiction over the Singhu border protest site area.

In this list of arrested accused, freelance journalist Mandeep Punia is also included, who was arrested on January 30. Moreover, the list also includes those arrested after the violence that erupted at the Singhu border last Friday when a group of people claiming to be "locals" entered the site and threw stones at protesters.

The data showed that there are two persons above the age of 70, both from Punjab, who were arrested in connection with the violence while there were four persons above the age of 60 who were arrested by police. The oldest person to have been arrested so far is 80-year-old Gurmukh Singh from the Fatehgarh district of Punjab.

Meanwhile, there were at least 21 people older than 40 who were arrested again mostly at Nangloi Police Station.

Similarly, as many as 30 persons between 30 to 40 years old were arrested in the case mostly from Alipur Police Station in Outer North district, police said.

However, despite the Delhi Police making this list public, farmer leaders maintain that many of their protesters were "missing" since Republic Day. Interestingly, the Delhi Police have not said when these protesters were

arrested.

All the cases under which they have been held are from January 27 onwards, raising questions as to how police could detain someone without producing them in court for more than 24 hours.

But the Delhi Police tried to dispel misinformation and said on Monday, "There are various rumors being spread about illegal detention and missing of many farmers post 26th January violence. Delhi Police has registered 44 cases and arrested 122 persons so far. Their details are available on Delhi Police website. No one has been illegally detained by the Police."