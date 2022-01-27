R-Day: SDMC facilities wear a colourful look

New Delhi: To celebrate Republic Day and 75 years of India's independence under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the SDMC has illuminated its buildings, metro pillars, schools, parks and key roundabouts, an official statement said on Wednesday.



The South Delhi Municipal Corporation's (SDMC) South Zone has wall-painted the country's national bird peacock on its six-storeyed house tax building in RK Puram Sector-9. The peacock art measures 70 feet in length and is 26 feet wide.

In SDMC'S iconic Bharat Darshan Park, a Tree of Unity' has been created from an electric pole, tires and children's play equipment strips. Besides this, a deer chariot has been set up from parts of a discarded car at Shaheedi Park, it stated. As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, metro pillars in SDMC'S Najafgarh zone are painted to depict the dance forms of India and the country's rich cultural diversity.

To mark the occasion, the roundabout at Nizamuddin East in Central Zone has been beautified. The footpath has been repaired and coloured for ease of pedestrians, the statement said.

The overhead wires at the circle have been removed and the grill/boundary has been painted. Extensive use of flowers has been done to beautify the circle. Flower petals have been used to create a selfie

board at the roundabout, the statement read. In South Zone, Qutub Chowk and Kailash Colony roundabouts have been were also beautified and illuminated.

At the SDMC Park in Central Market, a flag-themed structure with light effects has been installed and two trees made with scrap materials have been placed and painted with the tricolour, the SDMC stated.