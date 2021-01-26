R-Day: 38 Delhi Police personnel get police medals for service

New Delhi: Thirty eight Delhi Police personnel have been conferred police medals for their services on the occasion of Republic Day, officials said. Seventeen personnel have been awarded Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG), three President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 18 Police Medal for meritorious service.



The recipients of the Gallantry Medal are Sanjeev Kumar Yadav (DCP), Inspector Prabhat Kumar Pankaj, Inspector Pankaj Kumar, Sub-Inspector Krishan Kumar, Sub-Inspector Neeraj Kumar Sharma, Head Constable Girdhar Singh Gurjer, Ct Gurdeep Singh, Pramod Singh Kushwah (DCP), Hridaya Bhushan (ACP), Sub-Inspector Sandesh K, ASI Bhupender Kumar, Pramod Singh Kushwa (DCP), Inspector Vinod Kumar, Dr G Ram Gopal Naik (DCP), Rajesh Kumar (ACP), Inspector Vinay Tyagi and Ct Kuldeep Singh.

Neeraj Thakur (Special CP), Ritambra Prakash (ACP) and Sub-Inspector Suresh Kumar have been awarded President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

Recipients of Police Medal for Meritorious Service are Rajesh Deo (DCP), Sanjeev Kumar Yadav (DCP), Rajendra Prasad Meena (Addl DCP, Anil Sharma (ACP), Inspector (Exe) Jarnail Singh, Inspector (Min) Vinod Narang, Inspector Manish Joshi, Inspector Harish Kumar Bakshi, Inspector Devender Singh, W/Inspector Pratibha Sharma, Bahadur Sharma (ASI), W/ASI Rekha, ASI Mahabir Singh, HC Dinesh Kumar, W/HC Geeta Devi, Ct. Naresh Yadav, Ct. Hari Ram, HC Vinod Kumar.